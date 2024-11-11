Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.51 and last traded at $84.51, with a volume of 8872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 45.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

