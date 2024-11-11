Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 12.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

COR stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.55. 127,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.74. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $191.11 and a one year high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.