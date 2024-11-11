Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CTRI opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

