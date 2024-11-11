Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPSC. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.