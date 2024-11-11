CeriBell (CBLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of CBLL opened at $28.27 on Monday. CeriBell has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBLL. Bank of America assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

