ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,001 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,067,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 171,097 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 127,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $30.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.