ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 6564503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $522.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,060.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 74.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

