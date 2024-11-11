Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.4 %

CRL stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $166.87 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

