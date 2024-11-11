Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.87. 85,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,502. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $421.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.