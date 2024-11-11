Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 44,173 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

