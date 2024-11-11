Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,226. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.