Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.72 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 10,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $142.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,791,753.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.