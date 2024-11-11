Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,795,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,727,766. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $538.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.