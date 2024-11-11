Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 799,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

