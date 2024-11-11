Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 164.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

UniFirst Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $200.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $201.51.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

