Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024**

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc., operating under the NASDAQ ticker symbol REFI, recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter concluding on September 30, 2024, in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company stated that during the period ending September 30, 2024, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. posted revenues totaling $46.6 million, marking a slight increase from the $46.3 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. Net interest income was reported at $5.5 million, a notable figure compared to the $5.2 million registered in the same period the previous year.

Expenses incurred during the third quarter were outlined, with management and incentive fees among the significant outlays, while general and administrative expenses also factored into the operational costs. The company revealed a decrease in the provision for current expected credit losses compared to the prior year.

Chicago Atlantic also emphasized its proactive approach to dividend distribution, noting a regular dividend payout along with a special dividend.

The company’s Consolidated Balance Sheets revealed an upward trajectory in assets, notably loans held for investment and cash equivalents, rising to $338.3 million from $337.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

In efforts to add transparency, the company presented a breakdown of Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings, highlighting the adjustments made to these metrics and their impact on financial performance.

Throughout the filing, Chicago Atlantic underscored its commitment to a conservative investment strategy focusing on delivering attractive returns and preserving capital. The organization emphasized its performance track record, showcasing an annualized dividend yield and no losses of principal since the inception of its credit strategy.

The operational structure of Chicago Atlantic was also elaborated upon, including details about the company’s team of over 80 professionals, investment principles, and the external management component.

The disclosed financials and insights indicate Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s progress and dedication to delivering value to its stakeholders amidst a dynamic financial landscape.

Please note that the data presented here has been compiled from the recently submitted 8-K SEC Filing by Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Investors and stakeholders are advised to refer directly to the original filing for comprehensive details and disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance's 8K filing here.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

