Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.06 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

