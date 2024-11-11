Citigroup Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $365.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.18.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $312.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,344. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,581 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,023,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 723,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.