CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 21.6% – Here’s What Happened

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.50. 15,247,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 30,129,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $250,003. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 35.0% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

