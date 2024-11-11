Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
