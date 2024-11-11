Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. 89,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

