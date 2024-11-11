Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,747,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $398.21 and a 1 year high of $551.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.28 and its 200-day moving average is $505.66. The company has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

