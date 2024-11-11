Colonial River Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,712 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently -426.32%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

