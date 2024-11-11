Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $230,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $193.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $194.07.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

