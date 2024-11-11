Colonial River Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 41,981 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,912,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

