Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

