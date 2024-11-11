Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE STK traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $33.82. 34,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.