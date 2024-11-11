Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $14,835,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $462.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $462.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

