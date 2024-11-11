CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Proposes Refinancing and Recapitalization Discussions with Creditors

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. recently disclosed certain proposals exchanged with an ad hoc group of creditors as part of discussions regarding a potential refinancing and/or recapitalization transaction. While no concrete agreement has been reached as of yet, the company stated that negotiations have currently ceased.

The proposals presented by CommScope aimed to address the company’s upcoming debt maturities in 2025 and 2026. They focused on deleveraging the company’s debt capital structure comprehensively, with an eye on notes maturing in 2027, 2028, and 2029. The company believes that pursuing such a transaction would be value-maximizing and beneficial for all stakeholders involved.

However, CommScope clarified that the proposals shared were not prepared for public disclosure and should not be solely relied upon to make investment decisions. The company remains actively engaged in discussions with other creditors not part of the ad hoc group, exploring alternative options to address its debt obligations and continue its deleveraging efforts.

Regarding forward-looking statements, the company cautioned that uncertainties exist, stating that any material deviation from expectations cannot be ruled out. CommScope also highlighted that the information provided does not constitute a definitive prediction of future events and advised against placing undue reliance on these statements.

These proposals have been shared in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for public review.

The attached Exhibit 99.1 included a detailed breakdown of the proposals discussed involving the refinancing of debt obligations for the years 2025, 2026, and 2029. These discussions outlined terms such as interest rates, maturity dates, security, covenants, voting requirements, and other significant aspects related to the potential refinancing and recapitalization strategies.

While the negotiations are currently at a standstill, CommScope aims to continue exploring options to address its upcoming debt maturities and achieve its deleveraging objectives. Investors and stakeholders are advised to keep a close watch on further developments in this regard.

This report is being furnished to comply with regulatory requirements and should not be treated as a definitive statement of the company’s future course of action or financial position. Additional details and updates can be found in the full 8-K filing on the company’s official SEC page.

