Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems comprises 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

CVLT opened at $171.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $173.01.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

