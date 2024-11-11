Compass Point Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Macerich alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAC

Macerich Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAC opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Macerich’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 47.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 189,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.