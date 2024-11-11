Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $346.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.1 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.240 EPS.
Shares of CCSI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,914. The company has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.09.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
