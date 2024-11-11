Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 428,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.