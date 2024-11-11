Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCSI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

