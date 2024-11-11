Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $322,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.13 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

