Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CPA opened at $97.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,743,000 after purchasing an additional 236,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Copa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Copa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $52,166,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.