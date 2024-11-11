Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Core Scientific stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

