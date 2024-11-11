Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

