Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys 208 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $832.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $790.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

