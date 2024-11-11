Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 244,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

