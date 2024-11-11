Core Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

