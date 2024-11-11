Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-19.100 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.79.

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded up $19.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.43. Corpay has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $375.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Corpay's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

