Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 57443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

