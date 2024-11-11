Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.
NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.83 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
