Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

