Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

