Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH opened at $617.50 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $619.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $568.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

