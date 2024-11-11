Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,376 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

