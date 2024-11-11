Covestor Ltd Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,865.55 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,900.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,783.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,772.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.