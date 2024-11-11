Covestor Ltd Lowers Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $6,327,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Schneider National by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 209,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

